Cameroon: Emmanuel Macron Proposes Decentralization As a Solution to Anglophone Crisis

During his official visit and meeting with President Paul Biya of Cameroon, the French leader proposed this form of governance to end the Anglophone crisis.

It was during the press conference on July 26, 2022, that Emmanuel Marcon outlined the solution he proposes for the socio-political crisis rocking Cameroon english speaking regions. He says he discussed this security situation with his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya.

For the French president, it is important to highlight the decentralization process because he says, its right application will help to tackle the thorny problem that plagues the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon.

Regarding the relationship between the two countries, and especially concerning archival issues, Emmanuel Macron disclosed he will declassify the archives of France about French management in Cameroon during the pre-independence period. A promise that former President François Hollande had already made while visiting Cameroon in 2015. Emmanuel Macron specifies that he wishes to see the creation of a commission of Cameroonian and French historians to carry out this reconstruction work.

During this question and answer session with the national and international press, Paul Biya answering questions on the alternation in power reminded us that power in Cameroon is governed by the constitution. The latter set a term of seven years for the President of the Republic. Thus, explains the president, when his mandate will expire, “you will be informed if I stay or I go to the village.”