Cameroon: Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent appointed Mfoundi SDO

Published on 18.12.2020 at 18h15 by journal du Cameroun

Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent has been appointed Senior Divisional Officer for Mfoundi in the Centre region of Cameroon in replacement of late Jean Claude Tsila.

He was appointed Friday December 18 by a Presidential decree which saw some other personalities appointed to head Departments in other administrative units in the country.

Emmanuel Djikdent replaces Jean Claude Tsila who died last August 12 after suffering from illness.

Before today’s appointment, Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent was the Senior Divisional Officer for the Mefou and Afamba still in the Centre region.

