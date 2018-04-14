Cameroon: Employers association primed for SME development center

The Employers’ Association of Cameroon (GIGAM) o Saturday announced the launch next Tuesday in the country’s commercial capital, Douala of its Small and Medium Enterprise Development Center (CDPME).As a body tasked with intervening and supporting local entrepreneurship, the new body will act as a national reference center, provided with economic intelligence which will be put at the disposal of entrepreneurs, project promoters and the economic inclusion of the Cameroon Diaspora, GICAM said in a statement.

According to a GICAM survey, obstacles to the development of SMEs in Cameroon range from fiscal constraints (58.8 percent), corruption (50.6 percent), access to bank loans (37.6 percent), administrative red tape (35.2 percent), competition (25.8 percent), lack of infrastructure (18.4 percent) and the cost of credit financing (18 percent).