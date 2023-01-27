Cameroon : Eneo Announces Load Shedding in Several Regions

Eneo states in a press release dating January 25th that the drop of water level on the Ntem River on which the Memvele’e hydroelectric dam was built is the cause of “production constraints in the electricity system”.

The Electricity supplier explains that this drop will cause rationing of electricity service in the Centre, South, East, Littoral, West, North West and South West regions. And according to the Electricity Development Corporation, the disruptions from the Memve’ele dam will last until March.

Eneo admits its inability to curb the drop in production caused by the Memve’ele dam. “Despite the contribution of thermal power stations, the deficit between supply and demand cannot be fully covered during this period,” Eneo concedes. Hence “the setting up of a programme to rotate the supply of electrical energy“, the company announced.

With an installed capacity of 211 MW, the Memve’ele hydroelectric dam is connected to the Southern Interconnected Network (RIS), which comprises six regions of the country. However, numerous difficulties encountered in the construction of this infrastructure since the start of work in 2012 have not allowed the dam to reach its full capacity.