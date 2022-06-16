Cameroon: Eneo Announces Power Outage In Four Regions

From Wednesday 15 to Friday 17 June 2022, Eneo customers in the Littoral, Grand Ouest, Centre and South regions “could experience from time to time, unexpected interruptions of 2 to 3 hours“, informs in a press release the state concessionaire in charge of the distribution of electricity in Cameroon.

This disruption is due to emergency works that the company is carrying out in Songloulou, a locality where a hydroelectric power station is located in the country. The said work, which began on 15 June, will end on 17 June.

According to the company, these works “add to the structural constraints of the entire electrical system (congestion of transport and distribution networks, maintenance work, supply concerns and fuels); and accentuate the disruption in the provision of electrical service”, reads the press release dated 15 June 2022.

Enéo therefore invites its customers to consult the schedule of power cuts on its website www.eneocameroon.cm