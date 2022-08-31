Cameroon: Eneo Claims More Than A Billion F from the University of Douala

The company distributing electrical energy has sent the university a formal notice threatening to shut down the supply of electricity if the amount due is not paid.

The University of Douala could soon be in the dark. The national electricity company has given formal notice to the University of Douala for a total debt of 760,818,212 CFA francs.

In the document dated August 22, 2022, Eneo sends a “formal notice to pay before the suspension of the supply of electrical energy”.

“Except for error or omission on our part, the examination to date of your accounts in our Vivres reveals that you still owe us the sum excluding interest on arrears of FCFA 1,760,818,212 (one billion seven hundred sixty million eight hundred and eighteen one thousand two hundred and twelve FCFA), “wrote ENEO in a letter addressed to the rector of Douala.

In this correspondence addressed to ENEO, the electricity consumption is distributed over ten locations. There is the residence of the Rector, the campuses of the IUT, Essec, Enset, that of the Doctoral Schools of Akwa, that of the place called PK 17, and that of Ndogbong.

Campus 1, where ESSEC is housed, is the biggest consumer with more than 694 million CFA francs. It is followed by Enset, with more than 492 million CFA francs. The Faculty of Medicine, located on the PK A7 campus, is the third consumer of electricity with more than 177 million CFA francs. The IUT ranks 4th with 127 million CFA francs.