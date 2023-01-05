Business › Firms

Cameroon – Eneo : “Electricity Price Increase does not concern households and small businesses”

Published on 05.01.2023 at 12h50 by JDC

ENEO- Douala

In an internal note published by the company distributing electrical energy informs its agents that the new tariffs applicable this year concern only one category of its customers.

 

The new tariffs are a consequence of a decision of 12 December last year by the Electricity Sector Regulation Agency (Arsel) on the tariffs applicable to medium-voltage and “major accounts” customers. “The only customers affected by this decision, numbering around 2,500, are companies, industrialists and large businesses categorised in the class of medium-voltage customers to large accounts,” Eneo told its agents.

In fact, “households and small businesses in the low voltage customer category are not affected by this decision“, Eneo informs, adding that these small customers number 1.8 million in Eneo’s portfolio. “Their pricing remains governed by the Arsel decision signed in 2012. The latter decision has not been cancelled,” the distributor said.
The decision of Arsel found on social networks had raised concerns from the public, in a context of generalized inflation and tax increases.

Tags : |



