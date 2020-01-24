Cameroon: Entire family perishes in ghastly motor accident in Yaounde

A young Magistrate, his father in law, the pregnant wife and their two-year old boy have reportedly perished in a ghastly motor accident that occurred early this Friday at the Feu Vallee Nlongkak neighbourhood in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde.

According to sources, the accident involved a Toyota Yaris and a heavy duty truck.

The young man identified as Alain Kanmi Dingha reportedly left Bastos driving the Toyota Yaris with his family (father in law, pregnant wife, two-year old boy) on board when the heavy duty truck said to be on high speed crushed them at the level of Feu Vallee Nlongkaka.

Sources say they all died on the spot, perhaps because of the impact of the crash on the car that was reduced to barely nothing.

According to reports, Alain Dingha, son of former Senator Dingha Ignatius Bayin and the family were at his father’s residence in Bastos to attend the wake of their uncle, whose corpse is still in the mortuary.