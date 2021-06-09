› Life

Cameroon envisages to impose travel restrictions on COVID-19 unvaccinated citizens

Published on 09.06.2021 at 18h06 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright
The Government of Cameroon has indicated that in a nearer future, people who would not have been vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic will be restricted from travelling out of the country among others.

 

The measure was stated by the Government’s Spokesperson, Rene Emmanuel Sadi at the end of a restrained meeting Wednesday June 9 to evaluate the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, launched some ten weeks ago and strategize on long and short term measures to accelerate the exercise.

It seeks to have a greater portion of the population immunized against the virus as vaccines acquired through the COVAX initiative will soon get expired when the Government is yet to attain its target for the period running to July 31.

“We decided to intensify our sensitization campaign. We will organize a press conference, bring experts who will explain the need to take the vaccine…” Minister Sadi told the press.

“Some measures will be taken so that people who will not have the vaccine maybe they will not be capable of travelling. We will do our best to convince them first of all, then our experts will make them understand that if they don’t take the vaccine, a lot of things will not be made available for them in future.” He added.

As COVID-19 vaccination rolls out in parts of the world, many countries especially those hard-hit by the virus including USA have started to implement or are considering the use of COVID-19 “vaccine passports” – paper or digital forms certifying that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 – for purposes of international travel.

Some other countries are using them for domestic travel and or access to certain establishments, activities, and events.

 

