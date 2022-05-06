Cameroon: Episcopal Ordination Of Bishop-elect for Cameroon’s Mamfe Diocese

Bishop Aloysius Fondong Abangalo took office on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Mamfe in the Manyu Department, South West Region.

Appointed by Pope Francis on February 22, 2022 to head the Diocese of Mamfe, Bishop Aloysius Fondong Abangalo took possession of the canonical office. It was during a papal mass presided over by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bamenda, Andrew Nkea, who is also the president of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon.

The ceremony was attended by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, Archbishop Julio Murat, and the representative of the Head of State, the Minister Delegate to the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo. The priests of the 26 parishes of the diocese as well as the Catholic faithful did not fail to come and support the one who replaced Bishop Andrew Nkea.

Born on June 5, 1973, the youngest bishop of Cameroon is now called to fulfill three functions. He will teach the word of God, sanctify the people and govern. From these functions comes a double challenge, consisting of continuing evangelisation and contributing to bringing peace to his locality plunged in the Anglophone crisis.

Indeed, the Diocese of Mamfe is located in the South West region which is one of the two regions in crisis since 2016. This ecclesiastical territory includes the departments of Manyu, Lebialem and part of Koupe Manengouba. It has been the scene of several abductions of priests. A missionary of Kenyan origin, Father Comas Omboto Ondari, was murdered in the locality of Nkembong in the evening of 21 November 2018. The 60,000 faithful of this diocese are still under the threat of violence linked to the security crisis.

In this regard, the main celebrant, Bishop Andrew Nkea urged the newly promoted to revive the faith and hope of his faithful. The archbishop asked the faithful to support the new bishop in the accomplishment of his missions. And that is not all. In a context marked by crisis, the new bishop will have to work in synergy with the state authorities to bring peace to his church territory and the region.

Since the Priestly ordination of the newly elected bishop, he has served in several positions including, Vicar of Holy Family Parish in Limbe between 2006-2007; Dean of Our Lady of Grace College in Muyuka between 2007-2009; Diocesan Bursar and Member of the College of Consultors between 2009-2011; and Defender of the Bond at the Inter-Diocesan Court of Bamenda from 2014 to 2019, among other responsibilities.