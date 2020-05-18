Cameroon equips vulnerable persons in fight against Coronavirus

Vulnerable persons will begin receiving this week protective kits to help them fight against the COVID-19.

The gifts is a presidential largesse and was presented to the press on Friday, May 15 by the Minister of Terrirorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

The gifts comprised of face masks to be distributed to the disabled, association of persons living with disabilities, association of taxi drivers, association of ‘buyam sellams’ and highly populated areas as well as markets.

The distribution of these kits comes just a week after the Minister of Territorial Administration supervised the distribution of a nationwide presidential gift worth FCFA 2billion to help all the 360 sub divisions fight against the COVID-19.

Last week, Paul Atanga Nji equally handed a consignment of 5000 rapid test kits to the Minister of Public Health as part of additional efforts from the Head of State to fight the COVID-19.

Thus handing over these other kits to local administrative authorities present, the Minister of Territorial Administration said the Head of State is attentive to the plight of vulnerable persons in Cameroon and want every citizen covered and protected in the fight against the COVID-19.

He called on the population to continue respecting the barrier measures put in place to fight against the COVID-19 and urged local administrative authorities to ensure the population continues to respect these measures.