Cameroon: Erika Mouliom who died in Tenor’s road accident goes home on July 31

Published on 21.07.2021 at 10h29 by journal du Cameroun

Artiste Tenor and car completely calcined
20-year-old Erika Mfiya Mouliom who died last Thursday July 15 in a road accident that sent artiste Tenor to the hospital will be laid to rest on July 31 in her native Mamevouo in Koutaba, Noun Division of the West region of Cameroon.

 

According to her funeral programme, the student of St Jerome Catholic University Institute in Douala will begin her final journey on July 30 and end it the following day in Mamevouo in Koutaba.

She died Thursday July 15 in a road accident involving artiste Tenor who sustained severe injuries.

The father of the young girl has asked Tenor to recover and come over to Bamoun to pay the late daughter’s dowry.

In a viral video Journal du Cameroun cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the recording, the young Erika is seen in sex scenes in what some have qualified as a move to prove to the father that his late daughter was not the angel he thought she was and who was just ‘misled’.

Others on the other hand maintain that Erika is the victim and have called for a probe into the tragic event.

 

Find below funeral programme of late Erika Mouliom.

 

 

 

