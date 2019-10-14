The European Union Council has welcomed moves by the government of Cameroon to solve the sociopolitical crises in the country but said the efforts must be pushed further.

The EU Council in a release on Monday said it welcomed the halting of prosecution by the military courts of Maurice Kamto and supporters of his party, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, and of individuals arrested and detained in the context of the crisis in the North-West and South-West region, describing the moves as ‘a significant gesture of goodwill.’

The Major National Dialogue held in Yaounde from September 30 to October, as stakeholders gathered to seek solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

The EU Council said the dialogue ‘offered a first opportunity to open up prospects for a sustainable exit from the crisis’.

“The EU calls for this process to be continued in order to develop responses to meet the population’s legitimate expectations, while encouraging the involvement of all those concerned both inside the country and from the diaspora, including women, young people and civil society.