Cameroon: EU piles pressure on Biya over Anglophone crisis, Kamto’s detention

The European Union has called on the government of Cameroon in engage in an inclusive dialogue with all parties as the only solution to the current political and security impasse in the country.

In a statement released by Federica Mogherini on behalf of the EU, the body tasked the government of Cameroon to free all the supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement arrested and detained over a month ago.

“The arrest and prolonged detention of several leaders of an opposition party, including its leader Maurice Kamto, and a large number of protesters and supporters, as well as the opening of disproportionate proceedings against them military justice, increases the political malaise in Cameroon. The rule of requires fair justice and the release of detainees against whom (incriminating) evidence can not be presented , ” Federica Mogherini said.

The EU representative also touched on the violence in the North West and South West regions of the country describing the situation as unacceptable.

” The persistence of violence and human rights violations in the north-west and south-west regions of Cameroon has resulted in an unacceptable number of casualties and a heavy impact in humanitarian and economic terms.

” The emergence of ethnic-based hate speech by some media and political actors, most recently a member of the government, is an additional factor of concern.

” The response to the important challenges facing the country can only be achieved through an inclusive political dialogue and in a context of respect for fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. This is also the foundation for the partnership between Cameroon and the EU, for the benefit of all Cameroonians. The EU will support any initiative in this direction.