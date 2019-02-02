Cameroon: EU urges gov’t to engage in inclusive dialogue with dissenting voices

The European Union has called on the government of Cameroon to engage in inclusive dialogue as the only solution to help the country come out of its current social impact.

The EU released a statement on Thursday in a week marked by the arrest of Maurice Kamto and over 100 protesters who took to the streets in at least four cities in the country.

“Demonstrations have taken place in recent days in several cities of Cameroon. They resulted in disproportionate use of force by security forces and multiple arrests, including leaders of the main opposition party,”Maja Kocijancic, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said.

“Similarly, violent incidents by protesters were recorded against some embassies of Cameroon abroad. The solution to the major challenges facing the country can only be found through dialogue, in a calm and inclusive context, where fundamental freedoms and the rule of law are respected.”