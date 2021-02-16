Cameroon: Ex Ambazonia combattants protest in Bamenda

Ex Ambazonia combattants at the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Centre in Bamenda on Monday, February 15 staged a protest to demand better living conditions.

The ex fighters marched through the streets of Bamenda and went to see the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele LAfrique to present their worries.

The Governor, alongside the City Mayor, Paul Achobong listened to then and later urged them to put their demands in writing and submit to him.

The Governor, sources say could be paying a visit to the centre on Wednesday to further discuss with the ex combattants. Monday’s protest come just a week after ex combattants at the DDR Centre in Buea staged a protest on the streets to denounce their poor living conditions.

A delegation was immediately sent with financial support to the centre and dozens of the ex fighters at the centre were also reintegrated into society.