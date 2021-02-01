Politics › security

Cameroon: Ex Ambazonia combattants stage protest in Buea

Published on 01.02.2021 at 16h33 by JournalduCameroun

Repentant combattants at the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Centre in Buea on Monday staged a protest to demand better conditions.

The ex combattants blocked part of the street leading up to Bokwaongo early on Monday morning in their attempts to make their voices heard. Security forces were immediately deployed to the scene as they watched on to avoid any escalation or violent act in the course of the protest.

The ex fighters say they have been abandoned to themselves, promises made have not been kept while their living conditions at the centre are not the best and want an improvement.

The protest comes after previous media reports of mismanagement of funds and poor treatment of the ex combattants, some of whom have become beggars on the streets of Buea.

This is a developing story…

