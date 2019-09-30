Cameroon: Ex Ambazonia fighters sing National Anthem at Major National Dialogue

Ex Ambazonia fighters have made their presence felt at the opening ceremony of the Major National Dialogue at the Yaounde Conference Centre by singing the National Anthem of Cameroon.

Dressed in green, red yellow, ex Ambazonia fighters who took part in the opening ceremony of discussions at the Major National Dialogue all sang Cameroon’s National Anthem before the Prime Minister and other participants at the dialogue.

After singing the National Anthem, their spokesperson, Yannick Kawah took to the rostrum where he retraced the frustrations that pushed most of them to the bushes with weapons.

Calling on the government to ensure a balance of power between English and French speaking Cameroonians, Yannick Kaway urged his brothers in the bushes to lay down their arms and accept Government’s aid.

These ex combattants are part of the 300 ex Ambazonia fighters who are currently benefitting from Government’s help in the different disarmament and demobilisation centres put in place by the Minister of Territorial Administration.