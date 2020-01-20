Cameroon: Ex DIT workers strike over Billions of unpaid insurance benefits

Some ex-workers of the Douala International Terminal, DIT of the Bollore Group have gone on strike demanding to be paid FCFA Billions of insurance benefits, sources have said.

According to reports, the former workers stormed Allianz Insurance Company where they contributed for their social insurance while working for the Douala International Terminal to ask for their due but couldn’t receive it.

Sources from the Littoral region say the leaders disclosed they couldn’t receive their monies because DIT has not order the payment of their insurance benefits.

On their part, officials of Allianz Insurance Company are said to have hinted that they are ready to give out the money if they receive orders from their customer, DIT of the Bollore Group.

The striking workers say the insurance benefits which reportedly amount to FCFA 5 Billion covers over nine years.

The Douala International Terminal of the Bollore Group saw its contract with the Douala Ports Authority over the management of the container terminal terminated ending December 2019 after over 15years at the port.