Cameroon: Ex Saker students hold AGM in Douala tomorrow

Former students of the Saker Baptist College, Limbe, South West Region have started preparations for the institution’s sixtieth anniversary which holds in two years time.

To that effect the ex student association, popularly know as Sakerettes will meet in Douala this weekend for their annual general assembly which is equally part of celebrations to mark the school’s 58th anniversary.

The three-day annual general assembly opens tomorrow in Douala and will see the participation of all the branches nationwide ; notably from Douala, Buea, Kumba, Bamenda and Yaounde.

For three days, delegates will look to discuss on ways to make the association strong but equally lend their support to the institution that has nurtured them so that it continues to maintain the standards it is reputed for.

For its 58 anniversary, a cultural evening, gospel and spiritual night will be held in Douala, hosted by the Douala chapters

The Annual General Assembly rounds off on Sunday with a church service in Douala before delegates all depart to their various towns.