Cameroon: Expensive Beef In Second Quarter Of 2022

Meat prices are fluctuating on the market, and are currently as high as 3000F for a kilogram of boneless meat, compared to 2500F for boneless meat.

A kilogram of boned meat is currently selling at 3000F in several Yaoundé markets, compared to 2500F which was the initial price. These prices are well above the prices approved by the Ministry of Commerce, namely 2300F for a kilogram of meat with bone, and 2800F for a kilogram of meat without bone.

In Cameroon, the demand for beef should increase during the second quarter of 2022, according to the Bank of Central African States Beac in its economic forecast. This increase in demand could, however, occur in a context of declining production.

“The deterioration in the quality of pastures and the drying up of watering points, which will be caused by the drought in the northern regions, are expected to depress cattle production in the second quarter of 2022. In addition, the prevailing insecurity in the far north is also expected to dampen the short-term outlook for livestock production,” the central bank said in its economic forecast test.

“Sodepa (Société de développement et d’exploitation des productions animales) is expected to continue its meat supply activities, using the security stocks available in its butcheries and warehouses,” Beac said.

As a reminder, as part of the three-year emergency plan implemented by the Cameroonian government from 2015, Sodepa, the secular arm of the State of Cameroon in animal production, has benefited from the construction of cold stores with a total capacity of 11,800 m3 in the cities of Yaoundé (6,000 m3), Ngaoundéré (1,400 m3), Ebolowa (1,400 m3) and Kribi (3,000 m3). These ultramodern facilities officially allow for the simultaneous storage of up to 20,000 carcasses of 200 kg.

Nevertheless Cameroon’s largest meat suppliers are in the North region , Ngaoundéré. Producers explain they live stock suffer from drought and until the situation is stabilized, meat prices will still be at its peaks.