Cameroon : Experts Strategise In Boosting Movie Industry

The First Short film festival officially launched its 9th season which aims at analysing the development of Cameroon’s movie industry. This was during a press conference held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

After 8 years of service to Cameroonian and African cinema, the First Short festival is keen to contribute to the construction of the Cameroonian Cinema edifice. For this edition, the theme speaks volumes about the promoter’s ambitions “Cinema’s contribution to the development of Africa”.

To put the small dishes in the big ones, the panel of valuation of the best short films is highly qualified with: an actress director, a professor of the 7th art, and a cultural journalist. This platform will reward short films made by students from Africa in cinematography and audiovisual. This season will focus on training and exchanges in order to give film enthusiasts the necessary tools to produce good short films.

The official kick-off will be given on April 19 at the Sita Bella hall of the Ministry of Communication