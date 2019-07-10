Cameroon: Experts validate employment strategy to facilitate access to descent work

An employment strategy that will facilitate access to descent work and tackle the problems of unemployment and under-employment in Cameroon has been validated in Yaounde.

The strategy was validated today during the third session of the employment monitoring inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Minister of employment and vocational training Issa Tchiroma Bakari.

Titled Priority action plan and outline of the mechanism for implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the National employment policy, the strategy aims at upgrading the labour market in Cameroon.

To make this possible, the committee has established four main road maps which include; Promoting descent employment within the macro-economic frame work and public policies, Stepping up the creation and promotion of very small enterprises, small and medium size enterprises, entrepreneurship and farmer’s organization, Improving market governance and Improving man power employability.