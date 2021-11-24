Cameroon : Students feared dead after explosion at school in restive Anglophone region

Published on 24.11.2021 at 09h51 by JournalduCameroun

At least three students are feared dead after an explosion at a school in Ekondo Titi, South West Region of Cameroon.

According to sources, a loud explosion was heard early morning around the Government Bilingual High School Ekondo Titi with gunshots following from armed men who had attacked the school.

Sources add that at least three schools were attacked by gunmen, notably GBHS Ekondo Titi, Saint Pius and Redemption institution.

The students feared dead have been identified as Emmanuel Orume 12, Joyceline Iken 16, and Kum Emmanuel 17.

A teacher, Song Celestine, 58,is said to have also died at the Baptist Health Centre after succumbing to bullet wounds.

This is a developing story….