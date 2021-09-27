Cameroon: Explosion leaves soldier dead, others injured in Kumbo

At least one soldier was killed in Kumbo, Bui Division in the North West Region last weekend when a vehicle transporting soldiers landed on an improvised explosive device.

The soldier, Soe Mengue was in one of the vehicles in the convoy heading to Kumbo before the incident occured early on the morning of Saturday, September 25.

The vehicle was completely shattered while a dozen soldiers who were the occupants sustained serious injuries and were later rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The “Bui Warriors” later claimed responsibility for the attacks which took place around Mongolian street in Kumbo heading towards the BBH junction.