Cameroon: Insulin pump causes panic at gov’t building in Yaounde

Published on 17.08.2020 at 16h15 by JournalduCameroun

There was panic at the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms on Monday, August 17 after an insulin pump raised fears of a locally made explosive.

The insulin pump was wrapped in an administrative document as users  mistook it for a bomb, causing panic in the building.

The area was immediately cordoned off as security forces proceeded to search and secure the building before everything was brought back to normal.

Today’s incident comes just days after an explosion of a locally made device at the Mokolo market on Friday, August 14 led to at least two persons injured.

Three other explosions have been recorded in Cameroon’s capital in recent months, notably at the Damas, Melen and Emana neighbourhoods.

In th restive North West Region, there has equally been an upsurge of explosions in Bamenda with at least three cases recorded in recent weeks.

 

