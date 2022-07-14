Cameroon- explosives in Yaounde: DO of Mfoundi Prohibits Abandonment of Packages

Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent has just issued a series of measures to track down suspects who undermine security in Cameroon’s political capital.

The successive detonations that occurred at the Mokolo market in Yaounde in July 2022 forced the authorities to readjust security measures. On 12 July 2022, the Prefect of Mfoundi signed an order to this effect. “Are and remain from the date of signing this order, prohibited throughout the territory of Mfoundi, the deposit and / or abandonment of packages (bags, packages, packaging, plastics …) in all public places and environments open to the public, “decides Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent.

According to this decision dated 11 July 2022, “the unjustified possession of objects that are likely to be dangerous (nuts, balls, bolts, nails, pieces of iron…) is a dangerous preparation“, warns the administrative authority. The head of the department said that he had given permission to the law enforcement agencies to search any package or bag deemed suspicious, especially so-called black plastic packaging.

The prefectoral decree specifies two categories of suspects: “any person who contravenes the provisions (…) above is a suspect. Any person who rejoices in the difficulties of the State or wishes to see the State in difficulty is also a suspect,” it reads.

This order was issued a few hours after a second homemade bomb was detonated in the Mokolo market in Yaounde during the month of July. According to witnesses, the explosive device contained in a plastic bag was placed on the road before it exploded. The first detonation took place on 2 July and caused some injuries.