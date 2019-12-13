Cameroon: Extraordinary session of parliament to focus on decentralisation

The extraordinary session of parliament has opened in Yaounde this morning with House Speaker Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril welcoming MPs and rolling out the agenda of the day.

The extraordinary parliamentary session will focus on the decentralisation code, Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril told Members of Parliament.

The agenda visibly left Members of Parliament from the North West and South West Regions divided as the session was later suspended only to resume in the afternoon.

Media reports speculate the extraordinary session will usher in the way for the special status package which encompases the restoration of the house of chiefs, the suppression of the posts of government delegates and a special financial package for the two regions.