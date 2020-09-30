Cameroon eyes Civil Defence Organisation’s General Secretariat

› Personalities

Published on 30.09.2020 at 15h24 by journalduCameroun

The Government of Cameroon has endorsed the candidacy of Mariatou Yap, Director of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration vying for the post of Secretary General of the International Civil Defence Organization, ICDO.

Her candidacy was presented to members of the diplomatic corps during a diner offered by the Minister External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella Tuesday September 29 in Yaounde.

Mariatou Yap is the current Director of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

Speaking at the dinner, Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella presented her as a dynamic and experienced woman, indicating that she has been in civil protection activities for the past twenty years.

Among the areas where she worked, he cited the lake Nyos disaster and floods in the Far North, Littoral, South West and West regions in the country.

Mariatou Yap is equally known for having been at the fore front in the distribution of emergency humanitarian assistance to victims of the Anglophone crisis.

She is running for the post of Secretary General of the International Civil Defence Organisation in replacement of Russian Vladimir Kuvshinov.

The election will take place during the 53rd general assembly of the organization scheduled to hold from the 12th to the 13th of October in Geneva, Switzerland.

