Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon: Fabrice Ondoa dismisses claims he hosted “lockdown party”

Published on 16.12.2020 at 15h11 by journal du Cameroun

Goalkeeper, Fabrice Ondoa (c) copyright

 

Cameroon’s international goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa has dismissed claims from Belgian soccer club KV Ostende that he hosted a lockdown party in total violation of COVID-19 restrictions in his apartment in Belgium last weekend.

Reacting to the club’s decision to initiate a procedure to dismiss him Tuesday December 15, Fabrice Ondoa said in a Facebook page that his conscience is clear and regretted the club’s dismissal approach.

“I got the news by mail this afternoon, almost at the same time as the press…I chocked because the leaders did not even bother to listen to my own side of the story…” Fabrice Ondoa said in the post few minutes after receiving the sack mail.

“If they had bothered to invite to explain myself, they would have understood I have nothing to reproach myself for. I didn’t organise anything at all and it certainly was not a “lockdown party”. Terms are important in life…” Fabrice Ondoa further wrote.

According to the Houston Chronicles, last Saturday the police had to intervene to stop a clandestine party organized by the 2017 African champion in his apartment in Belgium, where in ten persons reportedly violated COVID-19 barrier measures.

Following the police report, the management of the club decided to initiate a procedure to dismiss him for the “selfish and irresponsible” behaviour that could endanger the health of other club members.

Fabrice Ondoa arrived KV Ostende in July 2018. He played about thirty matches and was yet to feature in any confrontation since the start of the new season.

 

 

 

 

