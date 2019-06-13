Cameroon face Mali in final Afcon friendly today

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face Mali later today in a friendly in Doha, Qatar as they continue preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This is the first game the Indomitable Lions will be playing since head coach Clarence Seedorf released his final 23-man squad for the tournament.

The squad is now complete with the arrival of Christian Bassogog following his club exertions in China as the technical team starts putting their strategy in place.

After the friendly against Mali, the Lions will continue preparations before flying into Yaounde for the final phase of preparations.

In Yaounde, they will be presented with their official jersey to be worn at the Afcon.