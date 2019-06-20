Cameroon: Facebook scammer expected to appear in court today

49 year old Cameroonian Facebook criminal Tamko Pierre Marie Francoise is expected to appear before state council today for an alleged usurpation of functions.

Tamko Pierre was arrested by the Judicial police last June the 12 for allegedly impersonating the Secretary General of Cameroon’s Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh on Facebook.

Reports say his fake accounts friend list was made of top personalities including Gregoire Owona and Yves Michel Fotso.

His victims who were job seekers are reported to have paid huge sums of money for job positions. He is said to have promised them important posts of responsibilities as well as public contracts.

According to reports, Tamko equally had visiting cards that read Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

His victims have been called upon to forward their complaints to the Delegate regional for National security.