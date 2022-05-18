Cameroon Fails At The African Men’s Volleyball Club Championship

The two representatives of the country in this competition did not finish on the podium at the end of the tournament.

The hope was on Port Autonome de Douala, PAD. But the team could not resist Gisagara’s offensive attacks. And in the end, they bowed during their match earlier this week, 1-3.

An identical scenario had occurred in a group match where the two teams had already met. But alas, Pad couldn’t learn from previous mistakes. And it is to the great regret of the technical staff, “it’s a mixed feeling that drives me. We can be happy with the result. We finish 4th, at the foot of the podium. It’s better than last year. But, as competitors, we are not satisfied with this result. We could have done better,” explained Pad coach Jean-Patrice Ndaki Mboulet.

The team can nevertheless be proud. One of its players, Ibrahim Adam, was named the competition’s best striker.

Another team that could have done better is Forces Armée et Police, FAP. They finish 8th in the championship after conceding a defeat against Nigeria Customs. Enough to sink FAP’s dream,

“our result is not what we want. Our ambition was to be on the podium or to get closer to it. Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach it. On the other hand, on an individual level, two of my players performed well for their first participation in a competition of this level,” informs FAP coach Abbas Malloum.

Overall, it was Al Ahly of Egypt who won the championship thanks to their victory over Espérance de Tunis, 3-1.