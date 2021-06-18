Cameroon fails to make history, bows to record champions Angola 25-15 at female handball AFCON final

Cameroon’s female handball indomitable lionesses have for the second time in history bowed to record champions of the Senior Women’s Handball Africa Cup of Nations, Angola 25-15 in the final of the 24th edition of the competition played in Yaounde.

The girls of Serge Christian Guebogo brilliantly picked up their ticket for the final after four successful group matches but proved not too fit to dethrone the African champions as they conceded a ten goal difference at the end of the 1 hour game.

With this win, Angola goes home with her 14th title as champions of the Senior Women’s Handball Africa Cup of Nations.

Though the lionesses failed to pick up their maiden title of champions, they secured their qualification ticket for the upcoming World Handball Championship in Spain come September.

This expedition will certainly give Cameroon the time to right the wrongs of the AFCON.