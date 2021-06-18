› Sport

Happening now

Cameroon fails to make history, bows to record champions Angola 25-15 at female handball AFCON final

Published on 18.06.2021 at 19h55 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

Cameroon’s female handball indomitable lionesses have for the second time in history bowed to record champions of the Senior Women’s Handball Africa Cup of Nations, Angola 25-15 in the final of the 24th edition of the competition played in Yaounde.

The girls of Serge Christian Guebogo brilliantly picked up their ticket for the final after four successful group matches but proved not too fit to dethrone the African champions as they conceded a ten goal difference at the end of the 1 hour game.

With this win, Angola goes home with her 14th title as champions of the Senior Women’s Handball Africa Cup of Nations.

Though the lionesses failed to pick up their maiden title of champions, they secured their qualification ticket for the upcoming World Handball Championship in Spain come September.

This expedition will certainly give Cameroon the time to right the wrongs of the AFCON.

 

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top