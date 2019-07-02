Cameroon: Fake calls for job opportunities multiply online

The phenomenon of fake information on the availability of job opportunities offered by big administrative structures in Yaounde has gained grounds in Cameroon.

It has become a common thing for individuals of bad faith to share fake information on the call for recruitments into Cameroonian Ministries and other giant structures.

Their aim, rip desperate jobless Cameroonians off their monies in exchange for fake positions in the different structures mentioned in their communique.

The government of Cameroon and the companies involved have frequently called on the vigilance of all, but this has not proven efficient as many Cameroonians get extorted by these individuals who go unpunished most of the time.

The most recent call for vigilance came from the management of the Hilton Hotel in Yaounde which debunked any online call for recruitment into her company in a communique signed and published in Cameroon Tribune.

Last month, Camair co did same and disclaimed the recruitment of female cabin crew that was circulating on social media, stressing that all its communications are done through official channels.