Cameroon: Fake soldier arrested in Yaounde

A man who has been reportedly going around extorting money from locals and claiming to be a soldier has been arrested.

He was arrested on September 7 around the Yaounde Train Station by elements of the National Gendarmerie.

Following several complaints and reports of scamming by an individual who claims to be a Chief Warrant Officer, in charge of collecting money for recruitment into the Defense and Security Forces as well as into the Public Service, an investigation was opened by elements of the Nlongkak Gendarmerie Unit.

After weeks of investigations, they finally laid hands on the suspect on September 7.

A thorough search of his home enabled investigators to seize a large number of documents, including hundreds of receipts from the last recruitment into the Defense Forces, a military identity card bearing his name, several military diplomas, birth certificates, etc., and a number of military items.

A driver by profession, the suspect was reportedly extorting between CFA F 300,000 and 1,000,000 per candidate. He had already collected tens of millions of CFAs these past months and days for the ongoing recruitment examinations and also claims he was dismissed from the army in 2014.