Cameroon: Fake Whisky Factory Dismantled In Simbock Yaounde

This is the result of an operation carried out on May 5, 2022 by Joseph Pierre Zambo Manga, the Departmental Delegate of Commerce of Mfoundi and his team, accompanied by the Forces of law and order.

The operation, which was carried out following a denunciation, led to the dismantling of a factory manufacturing fake whiskies in a private home at the Edima crossroads. The operation, which took place following a report, led to the dismantling of a factory producing fake whiskies in a private home at Carrefour Edima, and to the seizure of a large stock of whisky, empty packaging of certain brands of whiskies known to consumers, cans of methylated spirits, and stamp plates.

Cases like this are frequent. However, counterfeiters continue to operate to the detriment of people’s health. The authorities call on the population to be more vigilant.