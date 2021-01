Published on 20.01.2021 at 15h18 by journal du Cameroun

The Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, South West region of Cameroon, Emmanuel Engamba Ledoux has banned the circulation of bikes in his area of command.

The Senior Civil Administrator issued the ban in a decree signed last Sunday January 16.

According to this decree, the measure seeks to maintain peace and order within the Fako Division.

The SDO has therefore charged the various Divisional Officers, Mayors and defence and security forces to ensure the strict application of the order.