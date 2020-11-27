Cameroon: Fako SDO bans entry of bags, luggage into markets

The Senior Divisional Officer for Fako Division in the restive South West region of Cameroon, Emmanuel Ledoux Engambo has banned people from entering markets within his area of command with bags and luggage.

The order is contained in a letter addressed to all Mayors in the Fako Division of the restive South West region signed on November 25.

The ban according to the letter equally applies to every other sale point within the Division.

The local administrator has equally asked the Mayors to ensure the markets in their area of command are strictly controlled.

“I have the honour to request you to immediately ensure that all markets and other types of sales points within your competence are strictly controlled while restricting persons from entering into these places with bags and other types of luggage.” The letter reads.

This move from the Fako SDO falls in line with the framework of stepping up security after bomb explosions recorded in the country’s political and economic capitals, Yaounde and Douala respectively.

A similar move was taken in the Centre and Littoral regions with bars and restaurants recently.

Many have been questioning the SDO’s order on how people could go to the market without carrying bags along.