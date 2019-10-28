The Senior Divisional Officer of Fako, Emmanuel Ledoux Engamba has convened a meeting with various stakeholders of the Buea Council following the death of the Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge.

A released signed by the SDO states the meeting will hold on Tuesday, October 29 in Limbe at 10.30 am.

Those invited to the working session are the Divisional Officer of Buea, the Deputy Mayors of the Buea Council, the Secretary General of the Buea Council and the Municipal Treasurer of the Council.

Though the agenda of the meting was not mentioned, it is expected talks will centre around the management vof the council going forward and the succession of Patrick Ekema Esunge.