Cameroon: Fako traditional rulers call for more security measures

Traditional rulers in Fako division, South West Region of Cameroon have urged government to offer more protection in the face of separatist threats.

They made the request on Tuesday, February 16, during a meeting chaired by the Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai.

According to reports they called on the government to do more for they still live in fear in their kingdoms stressing they are the principal targets to separatist fighters.

Traditional rulers in Fako Division have been a target of separatist fighters in the past with at least four of them killed. The latest casualty being the chief of Mile 14, Dibanda, HRH Emmanuel Ikome who was killed on December 13 after he was taken into captivity.

His death followed that of Chief Molinga Francis of Liwu La Malele who was reportedly killed by armed separatist fighters who attacked his residence on November 6.

The call for more protection by Fako traditional rulers comes after three of their peers in Lebialem division, South West Region were killed last weekend by suspected separatist fighters.

According Minister Paul Tasong, elite of Lebialem Division, armed separatist fighters under the command of their kingpin Oliver Lekeaka aka Field Marshal attacked the village of Essoh Attah last Saturday night, pulling out three traditional rulers before shooting them to death.