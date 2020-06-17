Cameroon: Families of COVID-19 victims given 48-hours to bury them

Families of victims of the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon now have up to 48hours to bury them either home or in a public cemetery following a recent decision by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda on the management of COVID-19 bodies.

In a release made public Wednesday June 16, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health redefines rules governing the management of COVID-19 bodies as prescribed by the Scientific Council to enable families give befitting burial to loved ones.

According to the release, Minister Manaouda’s reaction follows repeated complaints on the business some people have been making out of it and other “unorthodox practices”.

He has thus urged all actors involved in the post mortem management of COVID-19 victims to make sure that the said victims are buried not more than 48 hours after their death.

He adds that the burial should be done in the town where the victim died, either at his residence if he owns one in that town or in a public cemetery.

This new developments gives at least hours to family members to bury their loved one compared to before when the victims were buried at once and only in public cemeteries.

Minister Malachie Manaouda insists that the manipulation of COVID-19 bodies should be done by well-trained and well protected technical stafAccording to the release, family members now have the possibility to see their loved one before the burial without any physical contact permitted and allowed to take part in the burial ceremony in strict respect of COVID-19 preventive measures.

Last but not the least, the Health boss clearly states that bodies should be buried in total respect of human dignity as well as following cultural and religious customs and traditions not implying physical contacts from Council agents and the hospital where the victim died.