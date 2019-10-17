Cameroon: Family of wardress murdered in NW region file complaint against unknown

The family of Florence Ayafor, prison wardress brutally assassinated in Cameroon’s North West region last month has filed a complaint against the unknown over charges of terrorism, torture and murder.

The complaint was handed over to the President of the Yaounde Military Tribunal, Abega Bezoa Wednesday October 16, 2019.

On September 28, 2019, Florence Ayafor was kidnapped on her way back from a funeral in her native Pinyin, a locality in Santa, Mezam Division of the North West region of Cameroon. Her body parts were later discovered Monday September 30, 2019.

Since then, the act attributed to secessionist fighters has been condemned at the National and International level, with many urging the Government of Cameroon to investigate into the murder case, book the criminals and judge them in the strict respect of laws.

As of now, two persons are reported to have been arrested for questioning in connection with the crime; Florence’ friend and the driver who brought news of her abduction.