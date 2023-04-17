Cameroon-Far North: Administrative Authorities Brainstorm On Security Situation

The administrative authorities of the Mayo-Kani division met last week to assess the health of their locality.

The seven divisional officer of the Mayo-Kani division sitting around their hierarchy, the senior divisional officer, Kpoumie Njoya Aziz. At their sides, the various mayors of the division councils. This is the image that could be seen at the meeting room of the divisional delegation of the Ministry for the Women empowerement and the Family in Kaélé.

Held last week, this meeting aimed to review the various problems faced by these administrative authorities in their respective districts. During the meeting, discussions also focused on the urgent need to implement and share strategies to improve the living conditions of the population. This requires an administration that is even closer to its population and public policies adapted to the pressing needs of each locality.