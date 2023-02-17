Cameroon : Far North Celebrates Customs Officers 

The region kicked off the International Customs Day on February 16 in the presence of the administrative authorities of the region.

It is the head of the customs sector of the Far North region, Parfait Eba’s Effandene, who led the operations relating to the commemoration of the 70th edition of the International Customs Day. A celebration that had not taken place for nearly three years because of Covid-19.

This year, the theme of the day is “Leading the new generation: promoting knowledge sharing and strengthening pride in the customs profession”. A series of activities was therefore organised in parallel. Bringing together customs officers from the six divisions of the Far North region, the celebration kicked off with a sports walk through the streets of the city of Maroua. It was led by the Governor of the region, Midjiyawa Bakary.



After the marching stage from 10am, all the customs officers are in coordination meetings with the objective of synchronizing their actions in order to reveal the challenges expected for the year 2023. Immediately after, at 4pm, a gala evening during which there will be, in addition to the agape, the presentation of the awards obtained in 2023 and the presentation of prizes to partners and deserving collaborators.