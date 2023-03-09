Cameroon-Far North : Farmers Benefit From 150 Million F Subsidy

Producers in the Far North region received this week from the government a subsidy to promote agricultural entrepreneurship.

Rain of joy this week in the Far North region of Cameroon. The farmers and herders of the region from the divisions of Mayo-Kani, Mayo-Danay and Logone and Chari received a cheque for a total amount of 151 million 798,800 FCFA. This is a grant from the State drawn from C2D financing.

The objective of this support is to promote agricultural entrepreneurship and increase production and processing in the sectors. A total of 44 agro-pastoral producer organisations benefited from this support.

The cheque handover ceremony was attended by regional delegates from the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Lahamdi Amadou, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Simplice Adamou, both of whom are responsible for ensuring the proper implementation of the projects by the beneficiaries.