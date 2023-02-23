Cameroon-Far North : French Development Agency Commits To Finance Entrepreneurial Projects

This project aims at facilitating local economic development but also the women’s emancipation and that of young people.

Emergence. That is the name of the initiative that has just been launched in the Far North region of Cameroon. It is a project coordinated by the association dubbed Solidarités International and its local partner, Tammounde Speranza.

Emergence aims to empower youth and women of the region. Its launch, chaired by the Secretary General of the Governor’s Office, Diyen Jam Lawrence, was attended by more than 700,000 young people and women. They came from the five subdivisions of the region, namely Mozogo, Koza, and Soulédé-Roua in Mayo-Tsanaga, Mora in Mayo-Sava and Makary in Logone et Chari.

Thanks to the funding from the French Development Agency, the beneficiaries will carry out a package of income-generating activities over the next three years aimed at strengthening the socio-economic resilience of communities affected by security conflicts and natural disasters.