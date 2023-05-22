Business › Agribusiness

Happening now

Cameroon-Far North: Local Councillors Engage In Tackling Unemployment

Published on 22.05.2023 at 11h32 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

It is through a workshop to boost the economy of aquaculture that many young people in the region have been equipped.

 

Honorable Célestin Tabouli and Honorable Julien Bara are at the side of their populations. The parliamentarians have just organised a workshop on the identification and structuration of actors of the fish industry.

It is the city of Maroua that served as a setting for this training. The objective of the encounter was to fight against unemployment, but also to boost the local economy. The workshop brought together non-professional producers and students from the National Polytechnic School of Maroua.

At the end of the meeting, production initiatives in this field were strongly encouraged and many were invited to get involved in this activity. They were informed that the State is ready to lead them. In its current 2023 budget; the government has earmarked 136 billion CFA francs to support agro-pastoral development projects.

The workshop was attended by the representative of the regional delegate of the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, Biem Ongla Julien Hervé, head of the regional department of fisheries, aquatic and aquatic industries.

 

Tags : | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 05.05.2023

Cathedral of St Peter and Paul Bonadibong

One of the most visited sites in Douala. The Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul was built in 1936 by French Spiritans fathers and it…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top