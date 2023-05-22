Cameroon-Far North: Local Councillors Engage In Tackling Unemployment

It is through a workshop to boost the economy of aquaculture that many young people in the region have been equipped.

Honorable Célestin Tabouli and Honorable Julien Bara are at the side of their populations. The parliamentarians have just organised a workshop on the identification and structuration of actors of the fish industry.

It is the city of Maroua that served as a setting for this training. The objective of the encounter was to fight against unemployment, but also to boost the local economy. The workshop brought together non-professional producers and students from the National Polytechnic School of Maroua.

At the end of the meeting, production initiatives in this field were strongly encouraged and many were invited to get involved in this activity. They were informed that the State is ready to lead them. In its current 2023 budget; the government has earmarked 136 billion CFA francs to support agro-pastoral development projects.

The workshop was attended by the representative of the regional delegate of the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, Biem Ongla Julien Hervé, head of the regional department of fisheries, aquatic and aquatic industries.