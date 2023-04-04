Politics › security

Cameroon-Far North : New Project To Fight Inter-Community Conflicts

Published on 04.04.2023 at 16h55 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

It was the aim of a presentation ceremony that was held in the Far North region to facilitate cohabitation between communities.

 

“Support for the peaceful cohabitation of communities in Logone Birni”. This is the theme of the initiative that was launched last week in Kousseri, headquarter of the Logone and Chari division. The activity was led by Prof. Fabien Nkot, coordinator of the technical secretariat of projects financed by the United Nations Peace-building Fund in Cameroon.

Through this initiative, a series of activities of social cohesion, sharing of values of justice globalizing the mechanisms of conflict prevention and access to resources, were launched. In the long term, the objective is to consolidate peace and to strengthen the resilience of the population.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Dewa Oumarou, the representative of the Logone et Chari senior divisional officer, and Abdel Rahmane Diop, the head of the IOM-Cameroon mission who is leading the project. For the local administrative and traditional authorities, this project is an effective response that reinforces the efforts of the state for the definitive return of peace in these conflict zones.

 

