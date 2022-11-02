Cameroon : Far North Region Governor Threatens Deserting Civil Servants

The Far North region is counted as a conflict zone which has caused many to escape including civil servants. It is in this line that Midjiyawa Bakari wrote to the D.O of the Mayo-Sava division on October 25th 2022 to sound the disciplinary alarm.

The governor’s letter refers to the “non-residence of public service officials in Kolofata“, the main town in the Mayo-Sava sub division. This is because, “a good number of officials of public and parapublic services appointed to Kolofata do not reside there. Some of them only go there for short periods while others spend long periods outside their place of residence as a matter of principle, coupled to the fact that the zone is unsecured” the administrative authority said.

In view of the worrying situation, Midjiyawa Bakari is threatening to impose disciplinary sanctions. Those concerned have one week from October 25th to return to their respective posts in Kolofata and reside there. If not, “they will be replaced numerically,” said the governor without however mentioning the reasons that pushed the officials to desert their posts in this locality.

In this regard, it is recalled that the Islamist sect Boko Haram multiplies deadly incursions in this area near Nigeria. Several attacks have been perpetrated there since 2014. As a reminder, on 02 June 2017, a double attack killed 11 people in Kolofata. Following these multiple attacks and despite the assurances of the administrative and security authorities on the return to normalcy, civil servants have fled to save their lives.

In this movement, 70 schools, including 20 of the 30 in the department of Mayo-Sava, closed in 2014 for lack of teachers, according to the UN. The Ministry of Basic Education told the United Nations that in the same year, 200 teachers did not take up their posts in these crisis areas. Because of the insecurity, many are seeking to be transferred.

Although the security situation is not comparable to that of 2014 today, incursions have diminished but the threat remains and fear remains among the population.